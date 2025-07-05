Taj Bradley News: Takes no-decision in Minnesota

Bradley didn't factor in the decision in Saturday's loss to the Twins. He gave up three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk over 5.2 innings.

The right-hander limited Minnesota to a single run through five frames but ran into trouble in the sixth as he fell an out short of a quality start. Bradley has just one victory in his past eight starts and has a 5.05 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 37:13 K:BB across 41 innings during that stretch. His final outing before the All-Star break lines up to come in Boston next week.