Tanner Banks News: Snags rare save

Banks struck out the only batter he faced to earn the save in Friday's 4-3 win over the Athletics.

The Phillies grew their lead from 1-0 to 4-0 in the ninth inning, taking a save situation off the board for Jordan Romano, who entered the game anyway in the bottom of the ninth. He struggled, allowing a three-run home run to Nick Kurtz, and Banks entered after that, striking out Luis Urias to avoid an epic collapse. This was Banks' fourth career save and his first this season. He's mostly pitched in a middle-relief role, compiling a 3.91 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 26:5 K:BB over 23 innings. While he was successful Friday, Banks is unlikely to challenge Romano for the closer role, while Matt Strahm and Orion Kerkering have been the Phillies' primary setup options.