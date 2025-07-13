Tanner Bibee News: Earns fifth win

Bibee (5-9) earned the win Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against the White Sox. He struck out five.

The right-hander picked up his first win since May 22 on Saturday, with his only damage coming on a two-run single by Kyle Teel in the fourth inning. It was an encouraging outing for Bibee, who came into the start with a 5.13 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 40.1 innings across seven starts since the beginning of June. For the season, he now holds a 4.29 ERA and 1.24 WHIP through 109 innings in 19 starts.