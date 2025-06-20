Tanner Bibee News: Goes distance in loss

Bibee (4-7) pitched a complete game but took the loss Friday versus the Athletics, allowing five runs (four earned) on 11 hits while striking out 10 over eight innings. He did not walk a batter.

Bibee had his longest outing of the season, which included a season-high 10 strikeouts. He also avoided issuing a walk for the fourth time this year, but the Guardians didn't offer enough run support. Bibee is winless in his last five starts, going 0-3 with 16 runs allowed (15 earned) over his last 30.2 innings. For the season, he's at a 3.86 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 75:26 K:BB through 88.2 innings over 15 starts. The right-hander's next start is projected to be at home versus the Blue Jays.