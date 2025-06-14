Tanner Bibee News: Lasts five innings in no-decision

Bibee allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Saturday.

Bibee has walked multiple batters in three of his last four starts, a span in which he has two losses and two no-decisions while allowing 11 runs over 22.2 innings. He needed 104 pitches (61 strikes) in this start, which was a bit inefficient after a rocky first inning. Bibee is now at a 3.79 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 65:26 K:BB through 80.2 innings over 14 starts. The 26-year-old right-handed is projected to make his next start on the road versus the Athletics.