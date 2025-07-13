Tanner Franklin News: Snagged by St. Louis

The Cardinals have selected Franklin with the 72nd overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Franklin could be a hidden gem if he takes to starting in pro ball, as he primarily relieved in college while touching 102 mph with his fastball. He transferred to Tennessee for his junior year and registered a 4.89 ERA, although his 52:9 K:BB in 38.2 innings suggests he was a bit unlucky.