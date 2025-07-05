Tanner Houck Injury: Fifth rehab outing on tap

Manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Houck will make another rehab start in the minors this week, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Houck turned in the best performance of his rehab assignment so far Friday at Double-A Portland, firing five shutout innings while striking out four batters. The upcoming All-Star break makes it hard to predict when the 29-year-old right-hander will rejoin the Red Sox, though he likely isn't too far away from activation.