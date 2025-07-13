Tanner Houck Injury: Rehab decision looms

The Red Sox need to make a decision this week about Houck (elbow), whose 30-day rehab assignment comes to an end Thursday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Houck's rehab stint got off to a rocky start, but his last two outings have been much better. Still, the right-hander is not expected to be inserted into Boston's starting rotation, with Richard Fitts getting first crack at the vacancy created by Hunter Dobbins' season-ending knee injury. Houck still has minor-league options and could join Triple-A Worcester while continuing on a starter's trajectory. Boston also hasn't ruled out bringing him back as a member of the big-league bullpen.