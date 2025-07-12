Tanner Houck Injury: Role uncertain

Manager Alex Cora said Saturday that he hasn't talked with Houck (elbow) about what his role will be once he returns from the injured list, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox recalled Richard Fitts from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday to compensate for the loss of Hunter Dobbins (knee). Cora said Fitts will claim the open starting job in the rotation and couldn't commit to giving Houck, who is nearing a return from an elbow strain, a rotation spot once he's healthy. The skipper's hesitance is justified, as the right-hander owns a hefty 8.04 ERA and 1.69 WHIP through nine starts, and it could signal a possible move for Houck to the bullpen or Triple-A Worcester in the near future.