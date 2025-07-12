Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Tanner Houck headshot

Tanner Houck Injury: Role uncertain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 12, 2025

Manager Alex Cora said Saturday that he hasn't talked with Houck (elbow) about what his role will be once he returns from the injured list, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox recalled Richard Fitts from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday to compensate for the loss of Hunter Dobbins (knee). Cora said Fitts will claim the open starting job in the rotation and couldn't commit to giving Houck, who is nearing a return from an elbow strain, a rotation spot once he's healthy. The skipper's hesitance is justified, as the right-hander owns a hefty 8.04 ERA and 1.69 WHIP through nine starts, and it could signal a possible move for Houck to the bullpen or Triple-A Worcester in the near future.

Tanner Houck
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now