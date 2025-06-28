Tanner Houck Injury: Third rehab outing coming Sunday

Houck (elbow) is scheduled to make his third rehab appearance with Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Houck will work behind an opening pitcher on Sunday, though the skipper was careful to note that the right-hander isn't being considered for a move to the bullpen and is expected to re-enter the rotation once he's activated from the 15-day injured list. The decision to use Houck behind an opener Sunday comes after he struggled in both of his first two rehab starts with Worcester, covering 2.2 innings between those outings while allowing five earned runs on five hits and three walks. Houck built up to 49 pitches in his most recent start Tuesday, so he'll likely need to complete an additional rehab appearance after Sunday before he's stretched out enough to slot back into the big-league rotation. When Houck is ready to return from the IL, the Red Sox could expand the rotation to six men, or Boston could keep a five-man setup in place by optioning rookie Richard Fitts to Triple-A or sending struggling right-hander Walker Buehler to the bullpen.