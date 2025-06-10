Tanner Rainey News: Stays with Pirates on MiLB deal

Rainey signed a minor league contract with the Pirates on Tuesday and will report to Triple-A Indianapolis, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

The Pirates designated Rainey for assignment June 2 after a poor outing in which he was only able to record an out with four earned runs allowed. For the season, he's had eight scoreless appearances, but three in which he gave up two or more earned runs. The 32-year-old rejoins Triple-A Indianapolis, where he has a 6.00 ERA across nine innings in 2025.