Tanner Schobel Injury: Out with fractured forearm

Schobel was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A St. Paul due to a fractured right forearm, TwinsDaily.com reports.

Schobel was hitting .229/.357/.429 with a home run in 11 games since being promoted to Triple-A. The 68th overall pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft was promoted after hitting .295/.375/.470 with seven home runs and seven stolen bases in 49 games at Double-A Wichita. He'll likely be out several months.