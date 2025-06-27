Tanner Scott News: Battles hard for save
Scott picked up the save, working a scoreless ninth while allowing two hits, walking one and striking out one during Friday's 5-4 win over the Royals.
Scott made it 18 saves on the season, but things got dicey on the way there. The left-hander loaded the bases with one out, but induced a game-ending double play to clinch the win. The 30-year-old has converted eight straight save opportunities, but has allowed five hits, walked two and only stuck out two over his last four appearances spanning 4.1 innings.
