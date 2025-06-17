Tanner Scott News: Clean inning for 14th save

Scott struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Padres.

Scott was called upon in the ninth inning to face the heart of the Padres' order. He closed out the game with 13 pitches (nine strikes) while pitching for the third day in a row. This was his fourth straight perfect inning, a span in which he's racked up six strikeouts, two saves and two holds. Scott has a 3.63 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 40:4 K:BB, 14 saves and seven holds across 34.2 innings this season. He remains the Dodgers' top high-leverage reliever, though that has occasionally cost him some chances at saves since the team has plenty of trustworthy late-inning arms. Scott likely won't pitch Wednesday given his recent workload, so look for Kirby Yates or Alex Vesia to be closing options should a save situation arise in that game.