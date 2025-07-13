Tanner Scott News: Falters again Sunday

Scott allowed two runs on two hits and a walk over one inning, taking a blown save in Sunday's 5-2 extra-innings win over the Giants.

Offense was at a premium in the first nine innings, but Scott allowed a game-tying, two-run home run to pinch hitter Luis Matos in the ninth. This was Scott's second blown save in three outings, and he's been tagged for five runs over five innings to begin July. He's now 19-for-26 in save chances while adding seven holds over 45 appearances this season. Scott's ERA is up to 4.09 with a 1.14 WHIP, but his impressive control (49:8 K:BB) should keep him firmly in the high-leverage mix as long as can bounce back following the All-Star break.