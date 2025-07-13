Tate Southisene News: Selected in first round

Atlanta has selected Southisene with the 22nd overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A 5-foot-11 prep shortstop from Nevada, Southisene has solid or better tools across the board. Most notably for fantasy, Southisene is an above-average to plus runner, and may hit enough to play every day, although neither his hit or power tool projects to be plus. Defensively, his speed and athleticism give him a chance to stick at shortstop or maybe move to center field. His older brother Ty was given $1 million out of high school by the Cubs in 2024 and has yet to hit a pro home run, although Tate is a bigger, more physical prospect.