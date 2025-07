The Mariners recalled Saucedo from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.

The 32-year-old will take Carlos Vargas' spot on the active roster as Vargas heads to the paternity list. Saucedo has a 3.38 ERA in 10 appearances with Tacoma, but he's yielded four runs in 3.2 innings with the Mariners in 2025. He hasn't been on the active roster since late April.