The Mariners optioned Saucedo to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.

Saucedo took Carlos Vargas' roster spot for a few days while the latter was on paternity leave, but with Vargas returned to the active roster, Saucedo will head back to the minors. The lefty reliever has permitted four runs with a 4:3 K:BB across 4.2 frames with the big club this season.