Tayler Scott News: Back with Astros

Scott signed a minor-league contract with the Astros on Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Scott elected free agency Tuesday after being DFA'd by Arizona, and he'll now rejoin the organization he began the season with. The 33-year-old has noticeably regressed from last year, turning in a 6.66 ERA and 1.75 WHIP through 25.2 innings, and he'll aim to redeem himself at Triple-A Sugar Land in order to get another shot with the big club.