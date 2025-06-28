Tayler Scott News: Loses roster spot

Arizona designated Scott for assignment Saturday.

Scott had his contract selected from Triple-A Reno on June 10 and allowed nine runs on 13 hits with a 7:4 K:BB over six appearances spanning nine innings while with Arizona. Prior to that, he posted a 5.40 ERA across 16.2 frames as a member of the Astros. Scott's removal from the 40-man roster Saturday made room for the Diamondbacks to select the contract of fellow reliever John Curtiss from Reno.