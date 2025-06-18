Taylor Dollard News: Back in action at High-A

Triple-A Tacoma reinstated Dollard (shoulder) from its 7-day injured list June 11 and assigned him to High-A Everett.

Dollard made his 2025 debut for Everett that same day, striking out two batters and allowing no hits and one walk over 2.1 scoreless innings. The right-hander missed the entire 2024 season while recovering from June 2023 surgery to repair his right shoulder labrum. The 26-year-old righty looks like he'll continue to build back up at Everett for the time being, but he could eventually rejoin the Tacoma rotation later on this summer.