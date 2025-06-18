Taylor Dollard News: Back in action at High-A
Triple-A Tacoma reinstated Dollard (shoulder) from its 7-day injured list June 11 and assigned him to High-A Everett.
Dollard made his 2025 debut for Everett that same day, striking out two batters and allowing no hits and one walk over 2.1 scoreless innings. The right-hander missed the entire 2024 season while recovering from June 2023 surgery to repair his right shoulder labrum. The 26-year-old righty looks like he'll continue to build back up at Everett for the time being, but he could eventually rejoin the Tacoma rotation later on this summer.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now