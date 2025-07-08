Taylor Trammell News: First homer of 2025

Trammell went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's loss against the Guardians.

Trammell hasn't seen regular playing time since making his season debut June 23 following a right calf strain, but he managed to connect for his first home run of the year in Monday's game. The 27-year-old owns a career .626 OPS across 326 MLB at-bats, so it remains to be seen whether he can carve out a longer-term role on the active roster.