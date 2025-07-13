Menu
Taylor Trammell News: Moving into regular role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

Trammell will start in center field and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Rangers.

With injuries piling up in the Houston outfield, Trammell looks to have taken hold of a regular spot in the lineup. He'll pick up his sixth consecutive start Sunday after going 5-for-18 with a home run, two doubles, four RBI and three runs over his last five games. Trammell is capable of playing all three outfield spots but will likely see most of his time in center field while Jake Meyers (calf) is on the shelf.

Taylor Trammell
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
