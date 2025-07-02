Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Taylor Walls headshot

Taylor Walls News: Swipes bag in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 2, 2025

Walls went 1-for-2 with a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Athletics.

Walls entered the game in the seventh and led off the eighth with a base knock. He would swipe second but was stranded there with the game tied. Walls has just two hits in his last 19 at-bats and sports a .210 batting average, which is right in line with the low average he's posted throughout his five-year career. His stolen base Tuesday brought him up to 10 for the year and it's now his fourth consecutive season with double-digit thefts.

Taylor Walls
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now