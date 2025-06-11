Taylor Walls News: Taking back shortstop gig

Walls will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Walls appears to have taken back primary duties at shortstop away from Jose Caballero, who is on the bench against a righty for the second time in three contests and who has also made two of his previous three starts in the outfield. Meanwhile, Walls will be occupying shortstop for the sixth time in seven games, with his hot run at the plate giving Rays manager Kevin Cash some extra incentive to keep his bat in the lineup. Walls has opened June by going 7-for-20 with a home run, two doubles, two walks, a stolen base and six RBI in seven contests. His stint at the top of the depth chart could be brief however, with Ha-Seong Kim (shoulder) closing in on his activation from the injured list.