Taylor Walls News: Tallies third homer

Walls went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Twins.

Walls' playing time has fluctuated this season, and he's likely to primarily become a fielding replacement once Ha-Seong Kim (calf) is able to return to the lineup. However, Walls took advantage of his start Sunday, popping his third home run of the season to lead off the third inning. Despite the positive performance, he's gone just 3-for-22 across his last seven starts.