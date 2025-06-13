Taylor Ward News: Absent from lineup
Ward is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Baltimore.
Ward will get a rare night off Friday, missing out on the starting nine for the first time since April 30. The left-fielder hasn't had a multi-hit game since May 22 and is batting 9-for-63 with four homers and a 32 percent K rate over 18 games during that stretch. LaMonte Wade, Jo Adell and Jorge Soler will fill the outfield from left to right.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now