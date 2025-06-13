Taylor Ward News: Absent from lineup

Ward is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Baltimore.

Ward will get a rare night off Friday, missing out on the starting nine for the first time since April 30. The left-fielder hasn't had a multi-hit game since May 22 and is batting 9-for-63 with four homers and a 32 percent K rate over 18 games during that stretch. LaMonte Wade, Jo Adell and Jorge Soler will fill the outfield from left to right.