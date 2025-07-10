Taylor Ward News: Clubs homer in loss
Ward went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 11-4 loss to the Rangers.
Ward got the Angels on the board with a fifth-inning homer. This was his first long ball since June 27 versus the Angels, but he's made up for a drop in power with more consistency at the plate. Over his last 15 games, he's batting .333 (19-for-57) with eight extra-base hits and 10 RBI. The outfielder is up to a .230/.305/.480 slash line with 21 homers, 63 RBI, 52 runs scored, 20 doubles, two triples and two stolen bases over 91 contests this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now