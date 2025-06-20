Menu
Taylor Ward News: Goes deep in loss Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 20, 2025

Ward went 1-for-4 with a solo home run against the Yankees in Thursday's 7-3 loss.

Ward brought the Angels to within a run with his 381-foot solo blast in the sixth inning, but that ended up being the final time Los Angeles scored in the game. Though Ward is hitting just .209 on the campaign, he's provided plenty of production with 19 homers and 50 RBI through 307 plate appearances. The veteran outfielder is well on pace to exceed his career-high marks of 25 home runs and 75 RBI, both of which he established last season.

