Taylor Ward News: Reaches 20-homer mark

Ward went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 15-9 loss to the Nationals.

Ward hasn't logged a multi-hit effort since June 14 in Baltimore. Over his last 12 games, he's gone 8-for-44 (.182) with five extra-base hits and eight RBI. The outfielder is still one of 12 players to reach the 20-homer mark through Friday's action, and with this game being the midpoint of the Angels' season, he's on pace to push for 40 homers, which would smash his career high of 25 from last season. He's batting just .208 but has a .465 slugging percentage while adding 55 RBI, 44 runs scored, 16 doubles, one triple and a stolen base over 79 contests in a near-everyday role in left field.