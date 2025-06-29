Taylor Ward News: Three doubles in extra-innings loss

Ward went 3-for-5 with three doubles, one RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 7-4 extra-innings loss to the Nationals.

Ward logged his first multi-hit effort since June 14 in Baltimore. While he hasn't been racking up hits much, over his last eight games he has one home run, seven doubles and a 7:10 BB:K to remain a consistent presence on the bases. The outfielder is up to a .216/.287/.481 slash line with 20 homers, 20 doubles, 57 RBI, 47 runs scored and one stolen base over 81 contests. Ward and Pete Crow-Armstrong are the only players to have 20 homers and 20 doubles this season though Sunday's action.