Taylor Ward News: Three hits, steal in loss

Ward went 3-for-4 with one RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 3-2 loss against the Blue Jays.

Ward tied the game with an RBI single in the fifth inning and added a steal in the seventh. The 31-year-old is now riding a nine-game hitting streak that includes six extra-base hits, six RBI and seven runs scored. On the season, he's slashing .228/.305/.480 with 20 home runs, 59 RBI, 50 runs scored and two stolen bases across 377 plate appearances.