Teddy McGraw News: Debuts for High-A club

McGraw (elbow) made his debut for High-A Everett on Sunday, striking out four and allowing no hits and one walk over three scoreless innings.

McGraw had resided on Single-A Modesto's 7-day injured list all season before being activated Saturday and moved up to Everett after he completed a month-long rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League. The right-hander has looked sharp coming off his second career Tommy John surgery, turning in a 3.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB in nine innings in rookie ball before coming through with an excellent outing in his High-A debut. Given McGraw's injury history, the Mariners will likely be conservative with his workload in 2025, and he could eventually move to a relief role if the organization wants to accelerate his arrival to the big leagues.