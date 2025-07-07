Teoscar Hernandez Injury: Aiming to return Wednesday

Dodgers manager Dave Robert said that Hernandez (foot) could be available off the bench Monday and Tuesday in Milwaukee before potentially returning to the lineup Wednesday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez had been set to undergo imaging after fouling a pitch off his left foot Saturday versus the Astros. Those tests evidently came back negative, and Hernandez appears in line to avoid the injured list. The Dodgers do have an off day Thursday, so it's possible they'll hold Hernandez back until their series this weekend in San Francisco.