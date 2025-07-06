Teoscar Hernandez Injury: Dealing with foot injury
Hernandez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros and is undergoing medical imaging on his left foot, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
The veteran outfielder remained in the game Saturday after fouling a pitch off his foot, but he'll sit out at least one game as the injury is evaluated. Hernandez should be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener at Milwaukee.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now