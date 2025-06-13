Teoscar Hernandez News: Clubs homer in loss

Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Giants.

Hernandez was the only Dodger to find any success with the bat against Giants ace Logan Webb, as the outfielder accounted for both of Los Angeles' hits. This was Hernandez's first multi-hit effort since May 27 versus the Guardians. He's homered in consecutive contests, which may be just the spark he needs to turn things around. The recent slump has dropped him to a .266 batting average, but he still has an .801 OPS, 12 homers, 48 RBI, 34 runs scored and five stolen bases over 55 games this season.