Teoscar Hernandez News: Smacks three-run homer

Hernandez went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer in Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the Padres.

Hernandez put the Dodgers ahead for good Wednesday, launching a 420-foot blast off Jeremiah Estrada in the sixth inning. It's the first home run since May 21 for Hernandez -- the veteran outfielder had gone just 13-for-76 (.171) with a .496 OPS in his previous 20 games following a stint on the IL. Overall, Hernandez is slashing .261/.288/.488 with 11 homers, 47 RBI, 33 runs scored and five stolen bases across 222 plate appearances this year.