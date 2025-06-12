Teoscar Hernandez News: Smacks three-run homer
Hernandez went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer in Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the Padres.
Hernandez put the Dodgers ahead for good Wednesday, launching a 420-foot blast off Jeremiah Estrada in the sixth inning. It's the first home run since May 21 for Hernandez -- the veteran outfielder had gone just 13-for-76 (.171) with a .496 OPS in his previous 20 games following a stint on the IL. Overall, Hernandez is slashing .261/.288/.488 with 11 homers, 47 RBI, 33 runs scored and five stolen bases across 222 plate appearances this year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now