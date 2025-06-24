Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Terrin Vavra headshot

Terrin Vavra News: Joins taxi squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 24, 2025

Vavra has been added to the Orioles' taxi squad, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

The Orioles expect Jordan Westburg (finger) to avoid the 10-day injured list, but if he doesn't recover as quickly as hoped and ultimately goes on the IL, Vavra will take his roster spot. The utility player is a career .254/.331/.304 hitter over parts of two big-league seasons.

Terrin Vavra
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now