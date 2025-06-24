Terrin Vavra News: Joins taxi squad

Vavra has been added to the Orioles' taxi squad, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

The Orioles expect Jordan Westburg (finger) to avoid the 10-day injured list, but if he doesn't recover as quickly as hoped and ultimately goes on the IL, Vavra will take his roster spot. The utility player is a career .254/.331/.304 hitter over parts of two big-league seasons.