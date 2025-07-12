Menu
Thomas Saggese News: Will work out in outfield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 12, 2025

Saggese will go through pregame workouts and possibly see game action in the outfield, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Saggese has never played the outfield in pro ball, but increasing his versatility would give him another path to playing time, particularly with the Cardinals being left-handed heavy in the outfield. The 23-year-old has not yet found his swing at the big league level, slashing just .241/.256/.342 in 26 contests. It seems likelier that Saggese's test drive in the outfield ultimately comes at Triple-A Memphis, once Ivan Herrera (hamstring) and Jordan Walker (appendix) return from the 10-day injured list.

Thomas Saggese
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
