Thomas Saggese News: Will work out in outfield

Saggese will go through pregame workouts and possibly see game action in the outfield, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Saggese has never played the outfield in pro ball, but increasing his versatility would give him another path to playing time, particularly with the Cardinals being left-handed heavy in the outfield. The 23-year-old has not yet found his swing at the big league level, slashing just .241/.256/.342 in 26 contests. It seems likelier that Saggese's test drive in the outfield ultimately comes at Triple-A Memphis, once Ivan Herrera (hamstring) and Jordan Walker (appendix) return from the 10-day injured list.