Thomas Sosa News: Returns from IL

Sosa (undisclosed) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday and went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and an additional run in High-A Aberdeen's 5-2 win over Greensboro.

Sosa started in left field and batted out of the cleanup spot for Aberdeen in his first game for the affiliate since April 9. Before returning to the High-A club, Sosa completed a 10-game rehab assignment with Single-A Delmarva and slashed .237/.326/.316 with one home run and one stolen base.