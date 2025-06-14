Tim Elko News: Sent down to minors

The White Sox optioned Elko to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.

Elko had been working as Chicago's primary first baseman prior to the demotion and slugged four homers with eight RBI and a stolen base over 18 games, though he posted a mediocre .601 OPS and 38.1 percent strikeout rate. His spot on the 26-man roster has been taken by Ryan Noda, who was called up from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move and who could take over as Chicago's top option at first base.