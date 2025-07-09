Tim Herrin News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Guardians optioned Herrin to Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.

Herrin has turned in a 3.99 ERA and 1.50 WHIP through 29.1 innings with the Guardians this season, but he'll be sent to Triple-A to clear room for Kolby Allard. The 28-year-old Herrin is only a year removed from posting a 1.92 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 2024, and if he can recapture that form while in the minors, he should have a good chance to return to Cleveland at some point this summer.