Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Tim Hill headshot

Tim Hill News: In midst of scoreless streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 21, 2025

Hill hasn't given up an earned run in any of his past 12 outings spanning 11 innings.

During the streak, Hill has posted a modest 5:3 K:BB but has given up only seven hits and one unearned run. The lefty reliever also has two holds during that span, though he isn't a major source of holds with just five through 34 outings on the campaign. Hill has also posted a 2.51 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB across 32.1 innings overall this season.

Tim Hill
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now