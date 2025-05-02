Fantasy Baseball
Tim Tawa News: Adds insurance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Tawa went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Mets.

Tawa gave the Diamondbacks a two-run cushion in the top of the ninth inning with his fifth home run (58 at-bats). After swatting 32 home runs in two minor-league stops in 2024, Tawa has a combined eight through 25 games for Triple-A Reno and Arizona. It should be noted that Ketel Marte (hamstring) is with the D-backs on their road trip and could be activated for the weekend series in Philadelphia. Marte's return means fewer opportunities for Tawa and Garrett Hampson.

