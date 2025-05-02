Tim Tawa News: Adds insurance
Tawa went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Mets.
Tawa gave the Diamondbacks a two-run cushion in the top of the ninth inning with his fifth home run (58 at-bats). After swatting 32 home runs in two minor-league stops in 2024, Tawa has a combined eight through 25 games for Triple-A Reno and Arizona. It should be noted that Ketel Marte (hamstring) is with the D-backs on their road trip and could be activated for the weekend series in Philadelphia. Marte's return means fewer opportunities for Tawa and Garrett Hampson.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now