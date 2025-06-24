Tim Tawa News: Enters for injured teammate

Tawa entered Monday's game at first base in the fourth inning and went 0-for-2. He replaced Josh Naylor (shoulder), who injured his right shoulder following an awkward swing in the second inning.

As the Diamondbacks were facing a right-hander, Pavin Smith was already in the game as the designated hitter, so Arizona manager Torey Lovullo went with Tawa. The manager told Casey Drottar of MLB.com that Naylor plans to return to the field Tuesday.