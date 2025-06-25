Tim Tawa News: Fills in at third base Tuesday

Tawa came off the bench in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the White Sox and went 0-for-3 with a run scored. Ildemaro Vargas (foot) was removed. Tawa went 0-for-3 with a run scored in a 4-1 win over the White Sox.

Ildemaro Vargas drew the start at third base in place of Eugenio Suarez (hand), but Tawa was needed off the bench for the second straight game to replace an injured teammate. After filling in for Josh Naylor (shoulder) at first base in Monday's 10-0 win, Tawa entered Tuesday as a replacement for Ildemaro Vargas, who fractured his right foot. Vargas is likely to go on the injured list, while Suarez is expected to miss multiple days as he continues to deal with significant hand swelling, per Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com. In the interim, Tawa could be in line for a few starts at third base, but Arizona is also expected to recall infielder Blaze Alexander from Triple-A Reno to provide another option at the position.