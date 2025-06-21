Tim Tawa News: On base three times

Tawa started in center field and went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Friday's 14-8 win over the Rockies.

Tawa got the start in place of Alek Thomas against a lefty. His playing time has been sporadic since second baseman Ketel Marte returned from injury -- this was just Tawa's second start in two weeks. He was a below-.200 hitter when Marte was activated May 2, but Tawa has put together a .273 average since then in part-time duty.