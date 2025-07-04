Tim Tawa News: Starts at first base

Tawa started at first base and went 0-for-3 in a 7-2 loss to the Giants.

Tawa filled in for Josh Naylor, as the left-handed hitting first baseman was held out against San Francisco lefty Robbie Ray. Naylor, who recently experienced neck stiffness, returned to the starting lineup Wednesday as the designated hitter, and the decision to sit him Thursday does not appear to be injury related. Tawa has gone hitless over his last 24 at-bats while striking 10 times (41.7 strikeout percentage).