Tink Hence News: Activated and sent to Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 17, 2025 at 1:11pm

The Cardinals activated Hence (ribs) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday and transferred him from Triple-A Memphis to Double-A Springfield.

Hence got a late start to the season due to a right rib cage strain, but he's made five rehab starts, allowing two runs with a 10:7 K:BB over 10.2 innings. The top prospect will now join the rotation at Springfield, where he held a 2.71 ERA and 109:26 K:BB over 79.2 frames in 2024.

