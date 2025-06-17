Tink Hence News: Activated and sent to Double-A

The Cardinals activated Hence (ribs) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday and transferred him from Triple-A Memphis to Double-A Springfield.

Hence got a late start to the season due to a right rib cage strain, but he's made five rehab starts, allowing two runs with a 10:7 K:BB over 10.2 innings. The top prospect will now join the rotation at Springfield, where he held a 2.71 ERA and 109:26 K:BB over 79.2 frames in 2024.