Tink Hence News: Part of combined no-no at Double-A
Hence struck out eight over 4.1 scoreless innings as part of a combined no-hitter in Double-A Springfield's win over Corpus Christi on Friday.
Hence was making his first start for Springfield after five rehab outings as he came back from a right rib cage strain. He faced the minimum in his 4.1 frames, with his leadoff walk in the fourth inning immediately getting erased on a caught stealing. Zane Mills, Austin Love and Sean Harney followed Hence to complete the no-no. Hence got his pitch count up to 66 in the encouraging outing and will continue to build up his stamina.
